Purdy's Chemistry With 49ers Young Receivers is Improving
Adding a veteran wide receiver was recently a hot topic for the San Francisco 49ers.
Practically every receiver is young, with Demarcus Robinson as the only tenured player. Jauan Jennings comes in as the second with Brandon Aiyuk on the mend.
However, the 49ers don't need to add another receiver. What they need is to get their youngsters developed, which is what Brock Purdy is attempting to do.
Before OTAs commenced for the 49ers, Purdy got some work in with Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. Because of that and OTAs, his chemistry with his young receivers is improving.
"They came down to Jacksonville when we were training over there," Purdy said. "And just working on the little details of routes and timing and where they're supposed to be, when they can expect the ball out of their breaks on certain routes. Obviously, that's such a huge thing with the quarterbacks and receivers.
"So I think starting that pretty early in the offseason and then we translate that all the way over here to OTAs. We've definitely seen that. And I think Cowing’s had a great OTAs so far and getting in and out of cuts and being the first one to lead lines and show guys how routes are supposed to be ran. So he's taken a huge leap there, so really excited for him and his development. So excited to keep throwing to them.”
All of this is pivotal if the young receivers want to be involved in the offense. Even rookie Jordan Watkins is standing out to Purdy.
These young players have to keep it up so that the rapport is strong by the time Week 1 of the regular season comes around.