All 49ers

Purdy's Chemistry With 49ers Young Receivers is Improving

Brock Purdy is doing everything he can to ensure his chemistry with the 49ers' young wide receivers is strong for the regular season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Adding a veteran wide receiver was recently a hot topic for the San Francisco 49ers.

Practically every receiver is young, with Demarcus Robinson as the only tenured player. Jauan Jennings comes in as the second with Brandon Aiyuk on the mend.

However, the 49ers don't need to add another receiver. What they need is to get their youngsters developed, which is what Brock Purdy is attempting to do.

Before OTAs commenced for the 49ers, Purdy got some work in with Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. Because of that and OTAs, his chemistry with his young receivers is improving.

"They came down to Jacksonville when we were training over there," Purdy said. "And just working on the little details of routes and timing and where they're supposed to be, when they can expect the ball out of their breaks on certain routes. Obviously, that's such a huge thing with the quarterbacks and receivers.

"So I think starting that pretty early in the offseason and then we translate that all the way over here to OTAs. We've definitely seen that. And I think Cowing’s had a great OTAs so far and getting in and out of cuts and being the first one to lead lines and show guys how routes are supposed to be ran. So he's taken a huge leap there, so really excited for him and his development. So excited to keep throwing to them.”

All of this is pivotal if the young receivers want to be involved in the offense. Even rookie Jordan Watkins is standing out to Purdy.

These young players have to keep it up so that the rapport is strong by the time Week 1 of the regular season comes around.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News