Brock Purdy Praises this Veteran's 'Tremendous' Influence on the 49ers
Amidst all the injuries the San Francisco 49ers are facing, Brock Purdy and George Kittle's connection continues to blossom.
This partnership will be vital, given the wide receiver injury crisis the organization is currently facing.
Kittle is so integral to this roster
Given the injury problems the 49ers currently face with their two starting receivers, Jauan Jennings and Brendon Aiyuk, Purdy may have to rely on Kittle as a primary target this season.
With Ricky Pearsall entering his sophomore season, lingering uncertainty about his inexperience could increase the team’s reliance on Kittle.
Despite the injury crisis, Purdy was the first to commend Kittle’s attitude and work ethic in the face of adversity, highlighting his importance to the team’s overall culture.
“Yeah, I think Kittle does a great job of mixing it up. He loves football, he loves staying healthy in his career and making the most of every opportunity that he has every year," Purdy said to the media after practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"And I think everyone sees that on a national level. But, he does a great job of like joking around, making sure that we’re all going to dinners, hanging out and doing life outside of football and that kind of stuff matters, I think tremendously.
"It just builds nothing but trust and we take that out on the field with each other. So, he does a good job with that, being a veteran. And he’s done that since day one for me as a rookie and he continues to do that with all the young guys still. So, shoutout Kittle.”
Let's hope Kittle remains forever Faithful to the Bay.
Why the 49ers should rely more on Kittle this season
Kittle shined in what was a miserable 6-11 2024 campaign for the 49ers.
The tight end recorded 1,106 yards, his second-highest total since the 49ers drafted him in 2017.
He continues to perform at an exceptionally high level, and what Purdy shared with the media about his attitude perfectly explains why he deserves more receptions.
“Yeah, I think just overall, Kittle, he and I, we talk about almost every rep that we have, same with [RB] Christian [McCaffrey] and stuff," Purdy revealed. "But where we could both get better, what to expect with that certain look. And obviously going back to this offseason, we trained together every single day and I think that really has paid off just with timing and where he needs to be and us both trusting each other.
"But it is a blessing because he absolutely loves football. And when you get a guy that loves football and wants to talk about it 24/7, just like a quarterback does, there’s nothing better. So, that’s what he does. Obviously you guys see it out there.”