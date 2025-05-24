Brock Purdy Says the Vibes and Energy for the 49ers is High
The offseason vibes surrounding the San Francisco 49ers were gloomy at best.
It only worsened when the 49ers opened up and progressed through training camp. Part of that was due to Brandon Aiyuk's and Trent Williams' contract holdouts.
The other was having the heartbreak of losing the Super Bowl earlier in the year loom over them. It was just a deflating offseason and training camp for the 49ers, which is why 2024 went awry.
Those bad vibes seem to be a thing of the past for the 49ers. On Thursday, Brock Purdy appeared on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game, saying that the vibes and energy around the facility were high for the 49ers during phase one.
"Everybody came back, phase one ready to roll," said Purdy. "Everyone in the locker room, guys hanging out outside of football, and obviously on the field and in the weight room. Every day, there's just been juice and energy.
"I know everyone can say that, it's the offseason and stuff, but for me, just seeing it's like, alright, this is good because obviously we're building our commitment with each other and camaraderie. It's a real thing that you need to start building, and obviously, I wanna say it's going to go great for the season, but once we get there, I think all of the moments in the offseason and the tiime spent together will definitely pay off and we'll see it, so I'm excited."
This is an amazing sign. It doesn't matter if it is phase one of the offseason team activities. The 49ers needed to bring that upbeat energy and vibes straight out of the gate.
That will carry over into training camp and the regular season for them. Purdy said as much. He knows what it looks like when the vibes are low after last year and has admitted that in an interview before.
The tone he had in his answer about vibes for the 49ers during phase one also felt like relief and/or extreme joy when you listen to it.
He doesn't want last year to be replicated, which is why he cited how important it is now to start it off right and maintain it. Things are looking bright for the 49ers heading into 2025.