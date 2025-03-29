Brock Purdy Takes a Subtle Shot at Former 49ers QB
Well, this is hilarious.
Brock Purdy recently took a subtle shot at former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy appeared as a guest on the Built 4 More podcast, where he was asked about his debut season in 2022.
“I don't know how it's going to go down because there's guys in front of me with Trey Lance and then later when Jimmy Garoppolo joined again. But once Jimmy became the starter, I was like, ‘I'm getting some playing time this year, man.'”
It’s tough not to laugh at this. Purdy hadn’t even been around Garoppolo much when he was drafted. The 49ers had him away from the team as they figured out how to trade him.
Yet, he knew just how injury-prone a player Garoppolo is. Of course, the 49ers could’ve informed him of this concern, and he could’ve been familiar with Garoppolo’s history beforehand.
Again, it’s hilarious because Purdy never says anything like this. What he says is factual, but also a bit of a light, subtle shot. It’s not anything crazy to be offended over. It’s just funny to hear him say this.
He’s usually a smooth speaker with evading those types of comments. Maybe it’s because he and Garoppolo weren’t close since he never got to be in the meetings and practices with Garoppolo much.
Either way, it’s always awesome to hear a player say the quiet part out loud. The fact that Purdy is doing that makes it surprising and hilarious. Good on him for keeping it authentic.
Hopefully he does more of that.