Brock Purdy’s Injury in Week 1 Exposes 49ers’ Biggest Flaw

This flaw won't be fixed this season.

Henry Cheal

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts after the game against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts after the game against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the dreaded news. Brock Purdy is "a long shot" to suit up for the 49ers in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

He even shared that "it's possible" Purdy could be out for multiple weeks after picking up a shoulder and toe injury at the season opener in Seattle.

The offensive line continues to haunt the 49ers

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams (71) watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Purdy's injuries serve as a reminder that the 49ers still have a lingering issue that has affected them in the past. And with Purdy already banged up so early in the season, it’s clear that this problem isn’t going away anytime soon.

The offensive line is the issue. It has been for multiple years. It was part of the reason why the 49ers had a disappointing 6-11 2024 campaign.

This issue has led to injuries for Purdy in the past, and this time, it could result in him missing more games than at any point since becoming the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

Trent Williams is the exception when it comes to the 49ers’ offensive line. Even at 37 and in the twilight of his career, his presence remains absolutely pivotal.

Dominick Puni will improve in his second year with the organization, but aside from these two, there are limited impact players who can protect Purdy.

With all due respect to Colton McKivitz, his new three-year, $45 million extension doesn’t justify the price tag. The organization must find and scout talent when Williams eventually hangs up his helmet.

This is both a short and long-term issue

Sep 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (left) shakes hands with head coach Kyle Shanahan after their win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Since Shanahan became head coach in San Francisco, the team hasn’t always had top-quality players on the offensive line.

We’re now in a new era with Purdy as the face of the franchise. His new five-year, $265 million contract includes a no-trade clause. This is important to remember.

Going forward, the lingering question is why the front office isn’t doing more to improve his protection. He has all the potential to stay a Niner for his whole career.

But these injuries will continue to take a toll on him repeatedly if this problem isn’t fixed. We know he’s tough because he played at the start of 2023 despite not fully recovering from his UCL injury sustained after the 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch must prioritize investing in future drafts to build an impressive offensive line. As we’ve already seen, Purdy produces impressive numbers when the line clicks and he remains injury-free.

