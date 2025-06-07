Why Bryce Huff is the 49ers' Biggest Enigma of 2025
The 49ers have a bunch of enigmas on their roster.
Is Christian McCaffrey still an elite player? Can Trent Williams stay healthy for more than 10 games at his age? When will Brandon Aiyuk make a full recovery from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus?
But the 49ers' biggest enigma according to NFL.com is their newest defensive end, Bryce Huff.
"The sixth-year pro has teased scouts with his explosive athleticism and pass-rushing prowess," writes NFL.com's Bucky Brooks. "In 2023, Huff looked like an ascending star after notching 10 sacks and leading the NFL with a 21.8% pressure rate (min. 250 pass rushes, per Next Gen Stats) during his final campaign with the Jets.
"Though he flopped with the Eagles after inking a three-year, $51 million deal as a marquee free agent last offseason, a trade to the 49ers reunites the edge rusher with his former coach (Robert Saleh), which could help him regain his swagger in San Francisco. Given a chance to play opposite a premier pass rusher who commands extra attention in Nick Bosa, Huff could remind the football world of his disruptive ability this season."
If Huff can recreate his performance for 2023 when he played for the Jets and recorded 10 sacks, the 49ers will be extremely pleased. Unfortunately for the 49ers, that was his only season in which he had more than 3.5 sacks, so it's not a given that he will produce for them. That's why the Eagles are paying more than half of his salary this season. The 49ers are merely taking a flier on him.
Huff will play only in passing situations for the 49ers because he's a bad run defender. Still, he has a chance to give the 49ers' pass rush the explosiveness it desperately needs.