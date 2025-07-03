Why DE Bryce Huff has to Excel With the 49ers
One of the best moves the San Francisco 49ers made this offseason was acquiring pass rusher Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 49ers needed another player, especially a veteran one, on the defensive line who has proven to be an effective pass rusher.
The best part of it is that Huff gets to reunite with Robert Saleh, with whom he had his best season in 2023. Not to mention that he’s going to play opposite Nick Bosa.
Acquiring Huff makes so much sense for the 49ers. They didn’t give up much to acquire him, and the Eagles are paying a part of his salary this year. It’s a no-brainer to bring him onto the team.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan has even drawn similarities between Dee Ford with Huff. The 49ers have been looking for Ford’s replacement for the last five years and have failed to do so.
Huff has the best chance to do that. In fact, he has to do that. Huff has to excel with the 49ers this year. All of the factors for him to be an impactful player this year align too well.
It would be more of a shock and a letdown if he didn’t perform at a high level this year. The 49ers have also set him up with a lot of expectations. The moment they compared him to Ford, that sealed it for him.
No longer can he be a whiff or even average. He has to play extremely well. It doesn’t have to be elite. That isn’t too realistic, but he should creep close to double-digit sacks and a plethora of pressures.
He has to be a player that everyone is forced to mention because of his impact for a handful of games at least. Otherwise, he will be another edge rusher whom the 49ers whiffed on bringing in, like Drake Jackson, Randy Gregory, and Chase Young.
The search for a complementary player opposite of Bosa will begin again, and maybe even feel hopeless after so many misses.
But if Huff does live up to the hype and expectations, it can change the dynamic of the 49ers’ defense. I like his chances to excel this year, and he should because he has to.
Excuses will not be tolerated, given the perfect scenario he’s in.