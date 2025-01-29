Bucky Brooks Projects the 49ers to Draft Michigan CB Will Johnson
It's probably fair to assume that Robert Saleh will have a big influence on the 49ers defensive draft picks this offseason.
The 49ers just made him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL -- I'm guessing they gave him some say over his personnel as well. Which means he could make the pick if the 49ers take a defensive player in Round 1.
Bucky Brooks of The NFL Network expects the 49ers to go defense with their first pick -- he projects them to take Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
"The return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator could prompt the 49ers to invest in a top cover corner to match up with the talented receivers within the division," writes Brooks.
Johnson is one of the few blue-chip prospects in this draft -- he seems like a sure-fire future Pro Bowler. In the past few seasons, Saleh has relied on high-profile cornerbacks -- Sauce Gardner, Jason Verrett and Richard Sherman to name a few. So it's possible he'll want to draft another one this year.
Johnson probably would qualify as the best player available. Still. the secondary is the strongest unit in the 49ers' defense. Their front seven is Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and a bunch of nobodies. They really need to address the trenches at some point. Maybe they'll sign a bunch of defensive linemen in free agency, but they tried that last year and got next to nothing from their veteran journeymen.
I expect the 49ers to draft defensive linemen this year.