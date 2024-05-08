Can Ricky Pearsall Start in the Slot for the 49ers?
Ricky Pearsall is in a tough spot.
The 49ers didn't give him a first-round grade, but they still made him a first-round pick, so he's expected to produce right away. And if he doesn't, he'll hear about it, because some wide receivers drafted in Rounds 2, 3 and 4 will put up big numbers. It happens every year.
Unless the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, which seems increasingly unlikely every day, Pearsall's best shot to get on the field will be as the 49ers slot receiver, a position he played extensively in college. But to become the slot receiver, he'll have to take that job from Jauan Jennings, who's a proven veteran.
Jennings has 78 catches and 50 first downs in three seasons with the 49ers. He's one of their best chain-movers and possession receivers. He's also an elite blocker, which is why the 49ers like him so much. This offseason he was a restricted free agent and the 49ers gave him a second-round tender, which is more expensive than an original-round tender, and they gave it to him because they don't want to lose him just yet. He's a key part of their third-down offense and he was terrific in the playoffs.
Next year, Jennings will be an unrestricted free agent. So if the 49ers bench him for Pearsall, they'll take money out of Jennings' pocket. I don't think the 49ers want to do that. I think they want to use him as much as possible in what probably will be his final season with the team.
Pearsall will have to wait his turn.