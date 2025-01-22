Can the 49ers Afford to Let Dre Greenlaw Leave in Free Agency?
From 2019 to 2023, the 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL. And while Dre Greenlaw certainly was not their best player, he was the soul of the team.
Without him this season, the 49ers defense was decidedly soft. They weren't violent. They couldn't stop the run. When he made his season debut Week 15 against the Rams, he instantly transformed the 49ers defense into the elite unit we remember it being.
That's why Pro Football Focus says Greenlaw is the one free agent the 49ers can't afford to lose in free agency.
"Re-signing Greenlaw comes with inherent risk, given the multitude of injuries he’s dealt with over the past 12 months," writes PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman. "He’s a vital part of the 49ers’ run defense, though, and his absence was a big reason for the team ranking 28th in PFF run-defense grade this season. Surely, San Francisco will spend some of its resources improving the defensive line, as well, but Greenlaw’s presence would give the team some peace of mind on that side of the ball."
If the 49ers felt confident that Greenlaw could play a full season or most of one, they definitely should re-sign him. But Greenlaw didn't play a full game in 2024 without getting injured. He appeared in two games and left both of them early.
The 49ers can't keep investing in older, injury-prone players. They need to trust in their ability to draft and develop young players. That's what they did with Greenlaw.
Now it's time to find the next Greenlaw.
