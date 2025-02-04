Cap Expert Predicts Brock Purdy will Reject 49ers' Offer and Hold Out
This negotiation could get messy.
Brock Purdy probably thinks he's worth at least $61 million per season considering he has accomplished more in the playoffs than Dak Prescott who gets paid $60 million on average.
The 49ers might think they can keep Purdy for well below his perceived market value because no other team seems to want to trade for him. The 49ers don't have to negotiate against themselves, plus Purdy is coming off a down season. If he wants the big bucks, he can get them next year after he bounces back to Pro Bowl form. If he wants an extension now, he needs to give the 49ers a discount.
That's why Spotrac doesn't expect the 49ers and Purdy to come to an agreement on an extension this offseason.
"Prediction: The 49ers offer Brock Purdy a well-below-market 3 year, $105M extension, including $50M guaranteed," writes Spotrac analyst Michael Ginnitti. "Purdy declines the offer, holds out most of the summer, then returns to play on his $5M salary for 2025, setting up free agency or a potential franchise tag in 2026."
This seems plausible, although I highly doubt Purdy would hold out because doing so would torpedo the 49ers' season. It's one thing for him to bet on himself and reject what he sees as a lowball offer. It's another thing entirely for him to skip offseason practices. At that point, the 49ers would have to find another quarterback.