All 49ers

Cap Expert Predicts Brock Purdy will Reject 49ers' Offer and Hold Out

This negotiation could get messy.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

This negotiation could get messy.

Brock Purdy probably thinks he's worth at least $61 million per season considering he has accomplished more in the playoffs than Dak Prescott who gets paid $60 million on average.

The 49ers might think they can keep Purdy for well below his perceived market value because no other team seems to want to trade for him. The 49ers don't have to negotiate against themselves, plus Purdy is coming off a down season. If he wants the big bucks, he can get them next year after he bounces back to Pro Bowl form. If he wants an extension now, he needs to give the 49ers a discount.

That's why Spotrac doesn't expect the 49ers and Purdy to come to an agreement on an extension this offseason.

"Prediction: The 49ers offer Brock Purdy a well-below-market 3 year, $105M extension, including $50M guaranteed," writes Spotrac analyst Michael Ginnitti. "Purdy declines the offer, holds out most of the summer, then returns to play on his $5M salary for 2025, setting up free agency or a potential franchise tag in 2026."

This seems plausible, although I highly doubt Purdy would hold out because doing so would torpedo the 49ers' season. It's one thing for him to bet on himself and reject what he sees as a lowball offer. It's another thing entirely for him to skip offseason practices. At that point, the 49ers would have to find another quarterback.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News