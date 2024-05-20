Charvarius Ward Anticipates Being Fully Healthy When the 49ers Start Training Camp
Cornerback Charvarius Ward put together an incredible 2023 season that saw him earn an All-Pro honor.
What was even more impressive is that he was playing through an injury late in the season. Shortly after the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Ward underwent core muscle surgery. It was a complete surprise since Ward never popped up on any injury reports nor looked like he was hurting.
The 49ers should feel very fortunate to have a talented and extremely tough player like Ward in their ranks. However, as a result of his surgery, Ward will not be able to participate in organized team activities when they begin this week. But the good news is that Ward anticipates being healthy when the 49ers start training camp.
'I'm still rehabbing," said Ward on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams. "I'm trying to get back to running full speed and everything. But I feel good. I feel way better than I did a couple of months ago. Even at the end of the last season, I was hurting pretty bad. My back, groin, and abdomen were hurting me pretty bad, but I fought through it, I pushed through it, so I'm almost at one-hundred percent. I'll be ready for training fa'sho."
Ward missing OTAs isn't a worry at all with him. All that matters is if he is ready by the time training camp comes around and he fully expects to be good by then. Besides, he doesn't really need OTAs at this point in his career. Let those reps go to the new players the 49ers just signed and drafted.
They already know that they have in Ward. He's an All-Pro caliber cornerback in the prime of his career. Let Ward take all the rest he can so that he can be ready and locked in to another Super Bowl run in the upcoming season.