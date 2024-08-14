Charvarius Ward Gives Vote of Confidence in Rookie Renardo Green
No player on the San Francisco 49ers played more snaps in the first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans than rookie cornerback Renardo Green.
61 snaps is what Green tallied in that game. What makes it even more intriguing is that he played half of those snaps in the slot. The 49ers were kicking him inside-and-out as they have been doing throughout training camp.
Green has been given a hefty plate to work with, but it shows that the 49ers really want him to succeed. Maybe because they want him to be the starter this year and be the eventual replacement for Deommodore Lenoir.
In any case, Green's effort in training camp and in the preseason game have not gone unnoticed. Last week, it was Lenoir raving about Green believing he is a "playmaker" on the rise. Now, it is All-Pro Charvarius Ward who is giving his vote of confidence in the rookie Green.
"He looked good at both positions," said Ward. "He's got a real good body to be an outside corner and the quickness to be an inside corner as well. He's physical, he can tackle because in our defense as a nickel you're another linebacker, so you got to be able to tackle and be able to cover as well. So, I think he can do it all."
Green has kind of been dealt an unfair hand by the 49ers. Rather than settling into the NFL at a position he is comfortable with first, the 49ers are trying to throw the kitchen sink at him. It's unfair, but also a prime opportunity if he can answer the call. Ward believes he can.
"It's tough, but he's smart. He's smart. He graduated so I think he'll figure it out for sure. It's gonna take some time. Just being in the NFL it's a big transition, so at nickel definitely you got to see pullers, linemen, the quarterback, all of that. I think he'll figure it out eventually. It'll take some time and they're gonna ease him into it."
Isaac Yiadom was the presumed corner to start opposite of Ward, but with his ankle injury, it opens up a spot for Green. We'll see if Green can join offensive lineman Dominick Puni as another rookie who can earn a surprising role as a starter.