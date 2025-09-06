Christian McCaffrey hints at whether he'll play in 49ers' season opener
The 49ers don't want anyone to know whether Christian McCaffrey will play in their season opener against the Seahawks this Sunday.
They officially list him as questionable. When a reporter asked head coach Kyle Shanahan how concerned he is about McCaffrey's physical condition, Shanahan said, "It's questionable, questionable concern. I'm not going to say anything about Christian or any of our players' injuries."
You'd figure if Shanahan were confident that McCaffrey would play Week 1, he'd give people a glimmer of hope, but he gave nothing. It's possible he doesn't even know if McCaffrey will play.
According to McCaffrey, he felt something tighten in his calf during Thursday's practice, so he walked off the field. This practice always is the 49ers' most vigorous one of the week during the regular season because it's the only day the players wear pads. And McCaffrey couldn't complete it.
On Friday, he showed up to practice and warmed up in front of the media as if he were going to practice, but he didn't. The 49ers said he did not participate. But hopped around in front of the media and cameras and did calisthenics.
After practice, McCaffrey spoke in the locker room and tried hard to seem upbeat. He called the calf injury "nothing serious," said he "feels great." But, when asked if he plans to play against the Seahawks this Sunday, McCaffrey said he "always plans to play."
That right there might be the tell.
"Always plans to play" means that his mindset doesn't change whether he's healthy or injured. He's that locked in as a professional. He plans to play even when he doesn't play. He stays ready so he doesn't have to get ready. That sort of thing.
But you have to remember, McCaffrey pulled himself out of practice on Thursday -- that's what he said. He was being cautious. And then on Friday, he decided he wasn't ready to participate at all in a light, casual walkthrough. More caution. Instead, he rehabbed and put on a show for the media because he wants everyone to know that his injury is minor, and if he doesn't play on Sunday, he's just being smart. He's protecting himself from himself.
I have no idea whether McCaffrey will play against the Seahawks. I have a feeling the 49ers have no idea, either. McCaffrey himself may not know yet. He'll test his calf before the game and see if he trusts it.
Feels like déjà vu.