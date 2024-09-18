All 49ers

Deebo Samuel: the 49ers have "been the Best Team in the League for a while"

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
He and his guest Brandon Aiyuk barely spoke, and when they did speak, Samuel in particular put his foot in his mouth. Check out this exchange between him and the host.

Q: What is it going to take to get you guys over the hump and finally hold that Lombardi Trophy?

SAMUEL: "Be your best self. As long as you know you left it all out there, win lose or draw, as long as you know you gave it everything, you ain't got no regrets at all."

Q: So it sounds like you guys are pretty convinced that as long as everybody shows up, there's no doubt that you guys feel like it can be your year.

SAMUEL: "In my eyes, we've been the best team in the league for a while."

TRANSLATION: The 49ers don't have to do anything different to get over the hump because they're already over the hump. In fact, they got over the hump years ago. Now they merely must maintain their status as the NFL's best team.

Hilarious.

Forget the fact that the 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995 and the Chiefs have won three since 2020. Let's look at regular season records since 2022. In that period, the 49ers are 26-10. So are the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 27-9 and the Bills are 26-9. So technically, the 49ers aren't even the second-best team in the NFL during the past three seasons. That team would be Buffalo.

Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

