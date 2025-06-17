Deommodore Lenoir is Impressed With Two 49ers Receivers
Deommodore Lenoir has been impressed with several players on the 49ers' defense.
The two that he has cited specifically are Renardo Green and rookie Upton Stout. It's only natural for Lenoir to notice his teammates on the same side of the ball.
However, Lenoir can also notice offensive players since he has to defend against wide receivers. Other than Brock Purdy, Lenoir can give the second-best insight into the receivers.
During his minicamp press conference, Lenoir was asked about Jacob Cowing and rookie Jordan Watkins. Those are the two receivers who have been generating a lot of hype since OTAs.
"They're gonna be guys for us," Lenoir said. "I'm very excited about those two. The way they've been showing up at OTAs, catching the ball, running, they're full of speed. I just love to have those guys on the team. I know they're going to come in and work every day."
Lenoir doesn't get that detailed, but it's a good step that he's impressed with what he sees so far. He is going to be the one who tests them the most when training camp arrives.
By then, Lenoir will have a stronger sense of how they are coming along. Cowing and Watkins have been the talk of OTAs and minicamp on the 49ers' offense.
It means they have momentum, so they must not waste this chance. They have to build upon it during this break for the next month.
That way when camp opens up, they will pick up right where they left off and more.