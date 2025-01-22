Detroit Lions Sign Former 49ers WR Ronnie Bell to Reserve/Future Deal
The 49ers just lost one of their draft picks for 2023.
Wide receiver Ronnie Bell signed a Reserve/Future Contract with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. Bell finished the season on the 49ers practice squad.
The 49ers originally drafted Bell in Round 7 of the 2023 NFL Draft. And as a rookie, he showed promise. He appeared in all 17 regular season games, caught six passes and scored three touchdowns.
But 2024 was a disaster for Bell. Early in the season, he got an opportunity to play while Deebo Samuel missed Week 3 with an injury. That week, the 49ers played the Rams in Los Angeles, and Bell dropped a key deep pass late in the fourth quarter that would have put the 49ers in field-goal position. They eventually lost by three points and their season spiraled out of control after that.
Of course, Bell isn't the reason the 49ers' season went off the rails. But they eventually waived him and then stashed him on their practice squad, which likely meant his opportunity with the 49ers was over. Now it seems he'll get a fresh shot with the Lions. He'll be placed on their 53-man roster once the new league year begins on March 12.
Bell still has talent as a receiver. He's not the biggest or the fastest player, but he could be effective in the slot backing up Amon-Ra St. Brown. In addition, Bell is a willing and effective blocker having played for Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan.