Did 49ers Call Vikings About Potential Trade for J.J. McCarthy?
Are the 49ers in the quarterback market or aren't they?
A month ago, 49ers owner Jed York said he wants to keep Purdy around long-term and will do whatever it takes to make that happen. But that could mean making Purdy play out his rookie contract and then franchise-tagging him twice.
It's unclear just how highly the 49ers value Purdy. Obviously, they would like to keep him unless they find someone better or cheaper or both.
Which brings us to Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He was a first-round pick last year but he didn't play because he had a knee injury. But he was coached by Kevin O'Connell for a season. And in college, he was coached by Jim Harbaugh and he won a National Championship, so he has pedigree.
According to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have been getting trade calls for McCarthy from multiple teams this offseason but are unwilling to trade McCarthy at this time. For now, he's their starting quarterback. Pelissero did not say which teams have called about McCarthy.
Is it possible the 49ers were one of those teams?
Considering they recently signed Mac Jones to a two-year deal and Purdy hasn't been extended yet, it seems the 49ers are considering all options at quarterback, particularly cost-effective options such as Jones and McCarthy.
Which makes you wonder. If Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders were to drop to the 49ers in Round 1, would they take him?
Until Purdy puts pen to paper, nothing is off the table.
