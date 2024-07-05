Did the 49ers Defense Take a Step Back this Offseason?
The 49ers defense took a significant step backward last year. Did it take another one this year?
In 2022, the 49ers had the no. 1 defense in the NFL. They gave up the fewest points and the fewest yards. They were the best. Then in 2023, they lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive end Samson Ebukam, defensive end Charles Omenihu and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, and the defense suffered.
Sure, the 49ers also added Javon Hargrave in 2023, but he made minimal impact as the 49ers defense gave up the third-fewest points and the eighth-fewest yards.
This offseason, the 49ers released Arik Armstead, who promptly signed a lucrative multi-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers also are waiting for Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga to return from offseason surgeries. And they have a rookie defensive coordinator -- Nick Sorensen.
And yes, the 49ers added veterans Maliek Collins, Leonard Floyd and De'Vondre Campbell, but those three are older players on the down side of their careers. None of them are getting better.
On paper, the 49ers defense absolutely took a step backward this offseason simply by getting older. To take a step forward, certain young players will have to exceed expectations.
At safety, Hufanga will have to make a full recovery and Ji'Ayir Brown will have to make a big impact in his first full season as a starter. At cornerback, Deommodore Lenoir will have to take another leap. And the defensive coordinator has to show he's ready for the job. Because if he's not, he could get replaced at the bye week by assistant head coach Brandon Staley.
The 49ers defense has so much to prove.