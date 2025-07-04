Do the 49ers Have the NFL's Best Throwback Uniforms?
The 49ers have some of the best uniforms in American Sports.
The scarlet red is reminiscent of the color of the Golden Gate Bridge, and the helmets and pants actually look gold. Not yellow. Not bronze. Gold.
The 49ers have had variations of their uniforms throughout the years. And a couple times per seaosn, they'll wear their 1994 throwback uniforms, which originally were 1955 throwback uniforms. So they're double throwbacks. And they're siimilar to the regular ones, except they have white pants.
These are the fourth-best throwback uniforms in the NFL behind the Broncos' orange crush jerseys, the Eagles' Kelly green jerseys and the Dolphins' 1972 jerseys, which seems like a fair ranking.
"The 49ers didn't unseat the No. 1 throwback uniforms in the NFL, but the 1994 throwbacks are one of the best alternate uniforms in the game," writes CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr. "The 1994 throwbacks are actually throwbacks to 1955, which make this combination even more unique.
"The black stripe on the pants are symbolic of the Super Bowl team in 1994, while the 3D numbering isn't seen around the NFL. The red and black are great for this set, but all the 49ers need are the red alternate helmets from that era to go with the set (although this technically is a throwback to 1994). "
I have a feeling we won't see the 49ers wear red helmets any time soon -- they'd look too much like the Cardinals or the Falcons. Gold helmets make the 49ers stand out.