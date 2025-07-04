All 49ers

Do the 49ers Have the NFL's Best Throwback Uniforms?

The 49ers have some of the best uniforms in American Sports.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have some of the best uniforms in American Sports.

The scarlet red is reminiscent of the color of the Golden Gate Bridge, and the helmets and pants actually look gold. Not yellow. Not bronze. Gold.

The 49ers have had variations of their uniforms throughout the years. And a couple times per seaosn, they'll wear their 1994 throwback uniforms, which originally were 1955 throwback uniforms. So they're double throwbacks. And they're siimilar to the regular ones, except they have white pants.

These are the fourth-best throwback uniforms in the NFL behind the Broncos' orange crush jerseys, the Eagles' Kelly green jerseys and the Dolphins' 1972 jerseys, which seems like a fair ranking.

"The 49ers didn't unseat the No. 1 throwback uniforms in the NFL, but the 1994 throwbacks are one of the best alternate uniforms in the game," writes CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr. "The 1994 throwbacks are actually throwbacks to 1955, which make this combination even more unique.

"The black stripe on the pants are symbolic of the Super Bowl team in 1994, while the 3D numbering isn't seen around the NFL. The red and black are great for this set, but all the 49ers need are the red alternate helmets from that era to go with the set (although this technically is a throwback to 1994). "

I have a feeling we won't see the 49ers wear red helmets any time soon -- they'd look too much like the Cardinals or the Falcons. Gold helmets make the 49ers stand out.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News