Do the 49ers Have a Good Backup Quarterback?
Remember when the 49ers used to talk about their quarterback room?
Having a good starting quarterback wasn't enough for them. They had to have a good quarterback room, and that meant multiple quality backups. The 49ers even had a backup quarterback competition last year -- that's how important the position supposedly was to them. And that's because they didn't have a franchise quarterback or a starter they could merely keep healthy for an entire season.
Now the 49ers are coming off just one season in which their starting quarterback stayed healthy and played well, and you never hear about the quarterback room anymore. The backup quarterbacks no longer matter.
Or do they?
The 49ers don't invest in pass protection outside of the left tackle position, which is a big reason they've suffered so many quarterback injuries since Kyle Shanahan has been the head coach. They've never had two seasons in a row under Shanahan in which the starting quarterback stayed healthy.
Which brings us to Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen. The odds suggest that one of them will start at least one game for the 49ers this season. And neither one is particularly good. There's no guarantee the 49ers could win a game with either of them.
It's too bad the 49ers don't have Trey Lance anymore. They traded him last year, not because he lost the backup quarterback competition -- he clearly was better than Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen. The 49ers simply thought Lance would be a distraction because people constantly would talk about him. So they traded him to Dallas for a pick.
Now they probably wish they had him back.