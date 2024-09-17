All 49ers

Do the 49ers Miss Saints Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak?

Through two weeks of the regular season, the most impressive offensive coordinator has been Klint Kubiak.

Grant Cohn

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
He was the 49ers passing game coordinator last season, and now he calls plays for the New Orleans Saints. This season, he took over an offense that ranked ninth in points scored in 2023. Now it ranks first.

Granted, the season is extremely young. It's possible the Saints are a mirage. But they just beat the brakes off the Dallas Cowboys. And veteran quarterback Derek Carr currently leads the league in yards per pass attempt, touchdown percentage and quarterback rating.

Last season when Kubiak was the 49ers' pass game coordinator, Brock Purdy led the league in each of those statistics and finished fourth in the MVP voting. Now through two games, his efficiency has taken a dip, presumably because Christian McCaffrey is on Injured Reserve with Achilles' tendonitis.

But could Purdy and the 49ers offense miss Kubiak as well?

The 49ers' new pass game specialist is Klint's little brother, Klay Kubiak, who is far less experienced than Klint. And it seems as though Klay is experiencing some growing pains considering the 49ers offense allowed six sacks against the Vikings.

If Klint Kubiak singlehandedly can transform the Saints offense from good to great, then losing him must impact the 49ers' offense, too. Suddenly the receivers aren't so open downfield and Purdy has to throw more passes into tight windows. This trend could lead to more interceptions and fewer wins.

It's amazing how many good coaches the 49ers have lost the past few years.

Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

