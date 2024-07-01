All 49ers

Does 49ers QB Brock Purdy Need Expensive Wide Receivers to Succeed?

Deebo Samuel averages $23.8 million annually and Brandon Aiyuk wants a contract extension that is worth an average of roughly $30 million per season. And they're worth that money in the current market. But the 49ers might be wise to spend that money elsewhere.

Grant Cohn

Former Iowa State quarterback and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes the ball during a drill at the Brock Purdy Youth Football camp at Jack Trice Stadium football practice field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA
Former Iowa State quarterback and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes the ball during a drill at the Brock Purdy Youth Football camp at Jack Trice Stadium football practice field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA
For the past few years, the 49ers' roster blueprint has been extremely specific: Go cheap at quarterback and spend big practically everywhere else.

In a year, that blueprint will become defunct when the 49ers make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. And then they'll have to figure out where to save money on the roster once Purdy becomes expensive.

The 49ers also like to go cheap on their offensive line, but doing so could be a bad idea when the quarterback is making more than $60 million per season. The 49ers probably should protect their investment. And maybe they should stop spending so much money on wide receivers.

The 49ers already have the best receiving running back in Christian McCaffrey, the second-best receiving tight end in George Kittle and an excellent slot receiver in Jauan Jennings. Do they really need to spend more than $50 million per season on two wide receivers who struggled in the playoffs this year?

In three playoff games, Purdy's passer rating was 60.4 when he targeted Samuel and 87.4 when he targeted Aiyuk. Meanwhile, Purdy's passer rating was 104.1 when he targeted McCaffrey, 114.9 when he targeted Kittle and 127.4 when he targeted Jennings.

Purdy has great chemistry with those three, and none of them make more than $20 million per season. Plus the 49ers just spent a first-round pick on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall who will make roughly $3 million per season for the next four years.

Aiyuk and Samuel are two excellent players the 49ers would be wise to trade next year.

