Dominick Puni is the 49ers' Unsung Hero according to NFL.com

Puni is the best offensive linemen John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have drafted since they joined the organization in 2017

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Dominick Puni (77) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The 49ers need to overhaul their offensive line.

Trent Williams is old, Colton McKivitz is subpar, Jake Brendel is old and subpar and Aaron Banks is a free agent. He's not coming back. And the other three could be gone in a year.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have Dominick Puni, their right guard who just finished his rookie season. They took him in Round 3 last season not understanding just how good he is. But injuries in training camp to Jon Feliciano and Spencer Burford opened the door for Puni to start and he never gave up the job. In fact, he was the highest-graded rookie offensive lineman in the NFL this season according to Pro Football Focus.

That's one reason NFL.com has named Puni the 49ers' unsung hero of 2024.

"A lot went wrong for San Francisco in 2024, but the 49ers nailed their third-round pick," writes NFL.com analyst Kevin Patra. "Puni was everything the Niners could've hoped for when selecting him 86th overall. A Day 1 starter, Puni fit Kyle Shanahan's offense to a T. As a rookie, he finished as one of the better run-blocking guards in the entire NFL, blowing away other first-year OGs in that regard. He missed some blocks in pass pro, particularly down the stretch, but did enough early in the season to prove he's a building block in the middle of Shanny's offense."

Puni is the best offensive linemen John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have drafted since they joined the organization in 2017. Now the 49ers have to draft another starting offensive guard this year. Expect them to take one in Round 2 or 3.

Grant Cohn
