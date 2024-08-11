Dominick Puni is the Favorite to Start at Right Guard for the 49ers
The main training camp battle for the 49ers this year is at right guard and a rookie is running away with the job.
Third-round pick Dominick Puni is the clear favorite to start at right guard for the 49ers this season. That was evident during their 17-13 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday. Puni started the game and played the entire first half. Meanwhile, Spencer Burford is out with a broken hand and Jon Feliciano is out with a knee issue. So Puni is winning the competition by default.
But he's also earning the job. On Saturday, he blocked particularly well in the run game and was able to generate movement at the point of attack, which is something Burford can't do. That's why the 49ers rarely run to the right unless the running back cuts back after starting to his left. Puni might actually make the 49ers' running game balanced.
And in the passing game, Puni has shown all offseason that he can anchor and hold his ground against powerful defensive tackles -- something Burford doesn't do well, either. So Puni seems like an upgrade.
But the main reason he's going to win the job is because he's healthy and available while the other two have been in and out all offseason. Teams want continuity on their offensive lines and Puni has been at every practice since the 49ers drafted him. He has entrentched himself in the starting lineup and there's no reason to take him out now. He'll be a starter for the next few years.