Early signs the 49ers draft class may already be a hit
The San Francisco 49ers knew coming into the season that they had to get a notable impact from their younger players on defense if the team was going to take the step needed. The last two draft classes were going to see the field significantly. While it is still early, two players have already emerged from the rookie class.
Both Upton Stout and Mykel Williams found their names on the top 20 of rookie splash plays on defense, ranking 17th and 18th, respectively. While they are not quite topping the league yet, getting the impact from both is what is most important.
Upton Stout has a pass breakup, two run stops, and three pressures, including a sack, per Pro Football Focus. That is enough of an impact to show significant value for a rookie.
On the flip side, Stout has been dinged for two bad penalties, he has a couple of missed tackles, and allowed a 20-yard catch. That was going to be expected from the rookie, especially given his draft slot.
Still, on five pass rush snaps, Stout has three pressures and one sack, which is already enough value. He has shown he can excel in this role, and Robert Saleh will only get more value out of it.
For Williams, all of his splash plays came this past week. He has three pressures and four run stops, including two tackles going for a loss. While most of Williams' best work has been inside as a rusher, he has shown versatility and has played two positions throughout the first two weeks.
His versatility has allowed Byce Huff and Nick Bosa to be in more advantageous situations, which is already paying off in value.
The return of Saleh has been noted when talking about the impact of these two. He is putting both in position to succeed, whether it be Williams rushing inside or Stout blitzing off the edge.
Marques Sigle has been much more up and down than these two, and Alfred Collins and CJ West have been much more limited.
Still, the draft class could be a hit if Williams and Stout turn into trusted starters who can make occasional splash plays, which has already been the case through two weeks. Can the 49ers continue to lean on these two, and can they get even more out of the draft class in the coming weeks?