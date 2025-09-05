All 49ers

Five huge predictions for the 49ers' 2025 season -- including record

The 49ers' start their season in just a few days.

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The 49ers are at the crossroads.

They've held onto the same core of players for years, and they're coming off 6-11 season. So if they struggle again, the organization might make sweeping changes to the coaching staff and front office. They can't afford to tank.

With that in mind, here are five huge predictions for 2025.

1. Nick Bosa will have his best season since 2022

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) works out during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron
That was the year Bosa recorded 18.5 sacks and won the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Since then, he has recorded 19.5 sacks in two seasons, which is good, but not great.

In 2022, Bosa was playing for a contract extension, so he had extra motivation. He also was playing for DeMeco Ryans, an elite defensive coordinator.

This year, Bosa will be playing for Robert Saleh, another elite defensive coordinator. He will make Bosa's life easier by scheming up pressure in creative ways and so opponents can't focus solely on blocking Bosa.

Bosa also will be playing for a contract extension, considering his cap number will jump from $20 million to $42 million next year, and the 49ers most likely will want to restructure his deal. Don't be surprised if Bosa records 20 sacks this season.

2. The offense will miss Deebo Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) walks out of team headquarters onto the fields prior to practice on
Not the Deebo Samuel the 49ers had last season. He was terrible, possibly because the 49ers were terrible, and he knew they didn't want to keep him past 2024. As a result, he didn't run as hard or put his body on the line the way he had in the past. He seemed jaded by the business of football.

This year, he's on the Commanders, a contending team that wants him, and he seems motivated. He just might stay in shape and play well.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have replaced Samuel with Ricky Pearsall, who had a good training camp but hasn't yet proven much in the NFL. And he won't ever run over people the way Samuel does. The 49ers offense will be finesse without him.

3. Jake Moody will cost the 49ers multiple games

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebi
The 49ers probably won't blow out many teams this season, considering their defense is so young and inexperienced, and their offense is so old and injury-prone. Which means they'll play lots of close games, which could come down to the final kick.

That's where Jake Moody comes in. The 49ers seem like they've been on the verge of cutting him since midway through last season, but they've held on because they drafted him in Round 3. So when he missed kicks in the preseason, they shrugged.

If he misses important kicks in the season, they'll cut him before their bye week.

4. Brock Purdy will be the offensive MVP

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. M
Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Trent Williams are still good, but each will show his age this season and likely miss at least a few games. McCaffrey already has another calf injury and could miss Week 1. Brandon Aiyuk probably won't be fully himself again until 2026. And Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall are good players, but neither one is expected to carry the offense.

Which brings us to Purdy. He's entering his fourth season, and the 49ers just made him the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL. Even if McCaffrey, Kittle and Williams take a step backward this year, Purdy should have more than enough talent around him to lead the team to the playoffs. That's why they're paying him the big bucks. He shouldn't need the Offensive Player of the Year next to him in the backfield. He's smart and experienced enough to spread the ball around to whomever he has that week.

5. The 49ers' record will be 10-7

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Manda
They could start the season 2-4 as their young defense jells. But their schedule is weak, they should get better as the season goes along. And by December, if their offensive stars still are relatively healthy, they just might be one of the toughest teams in the league. And who knows, they just might have a different kicker by then as well.

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

