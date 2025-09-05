Five huge predictions for the 49ers' 2025 season -- including record
The 49ers are at the crossroads.
They've held onto the same core of players for years, and they're coming off 6-11 season. So if they struggle again, the organization might make sweeping changes to the coaching staff and front office. They can't afford to tank.
With that in mind, here are five huge predictions for 2025.
1. Nick Bosa will have his best season since 2022
That was the year Bosa recorded 18.5 sacks and won the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Since then, he has recorded 19.5 sacks in two seasons, which is good, but not great.
In 2022, Bosa was playing for a contract extension, so he had extra motivation. He also was playing for DeMeco Ryans, an elite defensive coordinator.
This year, Bosa will be playing for Robert Saleh, another elite defensive coordinator. He will make Bosa's life easier by scheming up pressure in creative ways and so opponents can't focus solely on blocking Bosa.
Bosa also will be playing for a contract extension, considering his cap number will jump from $20 million to $42 million next year, and the 49ers most likely will want to restructure his deal. Don't be surprised if Bosa records 20 sacks this season.
2. The offense will miss Deebo Samuel
Not the Deebo Samuel the 49ers had last season. He was terrible, possibly because the 49ers were terrible, and he knew they didn't want to keep him past 2024. As a result, he didn't run as hard or put his body on the line the way he had in the past. He seemed jaded by the business of football.
This year, he's on the Commanders, a contending team that wants him, and he seems motivated. He just might stay in shape and play well.
Meanwhile, the 49ers have replaced Samuel with Ricky Pearsall, who had a good training camp but hasn't yet proven much in the NFL. And he won't ever run over people the way Samuel does. The 49ers offense will be finesse without him.
3. Jake Moody will cost the 49ers multiple games
The 49ers probably won't blow out many teams this season, considering their defense is so young and inexperienced, and their offense is so old and injury-prone. Which means they'll play lots of close games, which could come down to the final kick.
That's where Jake Moody comes in. The 49ers seem like they've been on the verge of cutting him since midway through last season, but they've held on because they drafted him in Round 3. So when he missed kicks in the preseason, they shrugged.
If he misses important kicks in the season, they'll cut him before their bye week.
4. Brock Purdy will be the offensive MVP
Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Trent Williams are still good, but each will show his age this season and likely miss at least a few games. McCaffrey already has another calf injury and could miss Week 1. Brandon Aiyuk probably won't be fully himself again until 2026. And Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall are good players, but neither one is expected to carry the offense.
Which brings us to Purdy. He's entering his fourth season, and the 49ers just made him the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL. Even if McCaffrey, Kittle and Williams take a step backward this year, Purdy should have more than enough talent around him to lead the team to the playoffs. That's why they're paying him the big bucks. He shouldn't need the Offensive Player of the Year next to him in the backfield. He's smart and experienced enough to spread the ball around to whomever he has that week.
5. The 49ers' record will be 10-7
They could start the season 2-4 as their young defense jells. But their schedule is weak, they should get better as the season goes along. And by December, if their offensive stars still are relatively healthy, they just might be one of the toughest teams in the league. And who knows, they just might have a different kicker by then as well.