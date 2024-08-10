Five Things to Watch in the 49ers' Preseason Game Against the Titans
The 49ers play a preseason game against the Titans tonight. Here are five things to watch.
1. Is Brandon Aiyuk there?
He shows up to meetings every day so he can't get fined, but he doesn't come out to practice anymore -- I'm guessing the 49ers politely asked him to stay inside away from reporters so he's not a distraction. Will they bring him to Nashville for this game? And if so, how many times will the television show his unhappy face?
2. Is Joshua Dobbs or Brandon Allen any good?
The 49ers are having the most boring backup quarterback competition of all time this offseason. Neither Dobbs nor Allen provides any excitement or intrigue. They're both career backups who don't have the potential to become starters. And both have struggled big time during training camp. Will either one assert himself in preseason, or will the 49ers have to give undrafted rookie Tanner Mordecai a shot?
3. How do the 49ers approach the new kickoff rules?
Which players are the kick returners? Who has the most success returning the kicks? And how does Jake Moody kick off? Does he squib the ball and force the other team to field it off the turf, or does he try to kick it to one particular side of the field? So many questions will be answered regarding this particular play.
4. Does Cody Schrader's impressive training camp carry over to the preseason?
In practice, Schrader looks like a veteran. He's quick and decisive, he can run between the tackles and catch passes -- he looks like a mini Christian McCaffrey. But it's practice. No one can tackle him. What will he look like when he gets hit for real? Will he look like an undrafted free agent who doesn't belong on the 53-man roster, or will he shine?
5. Is Jaylon Moore better than Colton McKivitz?
Moore is the backup left tackle and McKivitz is the starting right tackle. In camp, Moore has been decidedly better in pass protection than McKivitz. If that carries over to the preseason, shouldn't Moore replace McKivitz at right tackle? Don't they want to protect their franchise quarterback, Brock Purdy?