Former 49ers DC Steve Wilks Officially Hired by the New York Jets
Finally, former 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has found a new job.
The New York jets officially have named Wilks their defensive coordinator under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. Wilks will call the defensive plays and presumably have the autonomy to run his defensive scheme, something he couldn't do on the 49ers.
The 49ers fired Wilks after just one season as their defensive coordinator because the defense regressed under him. The previous season under DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers defense gave up just 16.3 points per game -- fewest in the NFL. Under Wilks, the 49ers defense gave up 17.5 points per game -- third fewest.
Keep in mind, when Wilks became the defensive coordinator, the 49ers lost Jimmie Ward, Azeez Al-Shaair and Samson Ebukam and essentially replaced them by signing Javon Hargrave, who was not good. Plus Talanoa Hufanga went down midseason with a torn ACL. Under Ryans, he was an All Pro.
So there were lots of reasons for the defensive regression -- Wilks wasn't solely responsible for it. And despite the regression, they still gave up fewer than 18 points per game, which is outstanding. In the Super Bowl, Wilks' defense gave up 19 points in regulation and 22 points total to the Kansas City Chiefs and was fired a few days later even though the 49ers defense had never played Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid that well before.
To make matters worse, the 49ers fired Wilks late in the hiring cycle so he couldn't land another job, so he was out of the league for a year.
Great to see him back on his feet. He's a good coach who deserves better.