Former 49ers DT is Retiring at a Young Age
Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Khalil Davis is retiring at the young age of 28.
Davis was acquired by the 49ers from the Houston Texans in 2024 at the trade deadline. The 49ers were in desperate need of defensive line help.
They were hoping Davis could provide them with a bit of a boost. Acquiring him from the Texans meant DeMeco Ryans gave a stamp of approval to the 49ers.
It would make sense given the relation the 49ers have with Ryans, and it's not like Ryans has any reason to swindle the 49ers.
Unfortunately, the 49ers didn't get anything noteworthy from Davis. He only played in three games for them, which breaks down to 35 snaps.
Davis tallied three tackles, two run stops, and one quarterback pressure. All the 49ers did was give the Texans their 2026 seventh-round pick for free, essentially.
The 49ers were Davis' fourth team in the NFL since being drafted in 2020. Being a journeyman so quickly is always a bad sign for a player's career.
Davis has been a free agent since March, so he likely gathered indications that no team was interested, barring extreme desperation.
Rather than continue his career waiting for a chance unlikely to arrive, Davis has elected to call it a career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers originally drafted him in the sixth round.
After that, he would land with the Indianapolis Colts, then the Texans, and lastly with the 49ers. Hopefully, Davis is at peace with his decision and can exit the NFL with his head held high.