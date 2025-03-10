Former 49ers QB Signs With the Seahawks

All 49ers

The 49ers will get to face one of their former players twice a year for the next few seasons now that he is with the Seahawks.

Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium.
A familiar face returns to the NFC West.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former 49ers and Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is signing a three-year, $100 million deal with the Seahawks. Darnold will receive $55 million of his deal guaranteed.

Surprisingly, this isn't an expensive contract. Darnold had the best season of his career last year with the Vikings. It was astonishing to see him play so well.

He finished the year poorly by reverting to the Darnold everyone is accustomed to seeing. Still, he deserves credit for putting on a solid season.

It seems spending 2023 as a backup with the 49ers helped him, at least partly. The Seahawks land Darnold to a very fair deal after trading Geno Smith away to the Raiders.

The 49ers have owned the Seahawks ever since Smith was the starter, so it's a bummer he is out of the division. Darnold should be able to improve them.

However, the Seahawks hardly have anyone on offense. Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf are gone. Their only notable offensive weapons are Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker.

As of now, Seattle's offense isn't much of a threat to the 49ers next year.

