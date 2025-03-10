All 49ers

Report: Chiefs are Signing 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell for 1 Year, $3.5 Mil

The 49ers were smart to let him go.

Grant Cohn

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The 49ers just lost a running back.

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing Elijah Mitchell to a one-year, $3.5 million deal according to Jordan Schultz.

The 49ers originally drafted Mitchell in Round 6 of the 2021 NFL Draft and he quickly became their starting running back. But the 49ers overused him as a rookie and his body never recovered.

Mitchell sat out all of 2024 and never has appeared in more than 11 games in a season. The 49ers were smart to let him go.

But Mitchell is a terrific running back when healthy -- his career average is 4.7 yards per carry. Maybe the Chiefs will use him differently than the 49ers did. The 49ers don't generally rotate running backs -- they give one guy the majority of the carries until he gets injured, then they give the next guy up the majority of the carries.

The Chiefs generally use a rotation of running backs. Maybe that's why they felt Mitchell was worth a one-year prove-it deal.

Still, if they wanted a backup 49ers running back, it's surprising they didn't sign Jordan Mason, who actually had a good season last year. Mason is a restricted free agent and could be more expensive to sign than Mitchell.

The 49ers might not be able to afford to keep Mason if he gets an offer from another team because they're already paying Christian McCaffrey a ton of money and are trying to save as much cash as possible.

