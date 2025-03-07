All 49ers

Three Cornerbacks the 49ers Should Target in Free Agency 

If D.J. Reed is too expensive, the 49ers should consider signing these three cornerbacks in free agency.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) avoids a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) after an interception in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Cornerback isn’t a pressing need for the 49ers this offseason.

Usually, it has been until they invested in a second-round pick on Renardo Green, who so far looks to be an excellent pick. Deommodore Lenoir has also been a stud, which is why the 49ers rewarded him with his extension.

The 49ers have two constants at cornerback, but will need to add another with Charvarius Ward most likely headed elsewhere. D.J. Reed is the top choice given Robert Saleh is the defensive coordinator. It makes sense for both sides to match.

However, the 49ers might not want to spend big on a cornerback. Reed will command a lot of money despite being worth it. The 49ers could allocate the spending to the defensive line and look for a bargain at cornerback since all they need is an outside player for nickel packages.

Here are three cornerbacks the 49ers should target in free agency. 

Stephon Gilmore

As much as the 49ers will want to sign young players, it is still necessary for them to add veterans. One veteran they can bring in is Stephon Gilmore. He wasn’t great by any means last season, but he showed he is still a fairly solid player. Signing him would only be feasible if he plays exclusively in nickel. 

It can be Lenoir and Green as the base down starters. That way Gilmore avoids run plays and stays a little more fresh. It can work with the 49ers, and he shouldn’t cost that much. I’d draw the line at a one-year deal for $5 million while they draft his replacement for next year.  

Isaiah Rodgers

Playing behind Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay makes it easy to over look Isaiah Rodgers. However, Rodgers made the most of his opportunities by displaying smooth coverage skills and capable run support.

Rodgers is projected to sign a one-year deal for over $3 million by Pro Football Focus, so it’s an easy one the 49ers can make. Plus, Rodgers can slide in as the outside corner after Lenoir and Green on nickel packages like he’s used to. The only issue would be if he wants to be an every-down starter. Best the 49ers can do is offer him a chance to compete. 

Kristian Fulton 

This is the player the 49ers should be all over when free agency opens up. Kristian Fulton had the best season of his career in 2024 with the Chargers. He showed the talent that enticed the Titans to draft him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. 

All he needed was the right situation. Sure enough, Jim Harbaugh and his staff got him right. Fulton earned an exceptional grade from Pro Football Focus (71.1), which aligns with the eye test when you watch him play. He’s strong as a run defender, a key trait the 49ers seek, and solid in coverage. 

Best part of all is he’s 26 years old. He fits exactly what the 49ers are aiming for this offseason. The one issue may be his cost because he did increase his value, and he may not be the starter opposite of Lenoir.

