Former Broncos CB Says Denver Doesn't Need 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel seems to want to join the Broncos.

Grant Cohn

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
He recently requested permission to seek a trade which the 49ers granted, then he went on his podcast and said the Broncos are a player away from being contenders, then he posted a picture of himself wearing a Broncos jersey on Instagram. You connect the dots.

It's unclear whether the Broncos have any actual interest in Samuel, who was 20 pounds overweight at times this past season according to The SF Standard's Tim Kawakami.

Former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. recently posted his thoughts about Samuel on X.

"Deebo to Denver makes zero sense when we already have (Marvin) Mims (Jr.)," Harris Jr. wrote.

Mims was the Broncos' second-round draft pick in 2023, Sean Payton's first season as their head coach. In two seasons, Mims has gone to two Pro Bowls and established himself as arguably the best punt returner in the NFL. This past season, he led the league in yards per punt return at 15.7 and was first-team All Pro.

Mims also is an ascending wide receiver who gained 545 yards from scrimmage last season and scored six touchdowns. And he's only 22. He essentially is a young version of Samuel, in the sense that he's an explosive weapon who can play lots of positions.

Trading for Samuel or signing him if he gets released would take snaps away from Mims and inhibit his growth when he should be ascending.

Don't do it, Denver. Listen to Chris Harris Jr.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

