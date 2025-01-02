Four 49ers Selected to the Pro Bowl, Four More Selected as Alternates
The 49ers' roster simply isn't dominant anymore.
This year, only four 49ers were selected to the Pro Bowl: George Kittle, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Kyle Juszczyk. In addition, Deommodore Lenoir, Brock Purdy, Leonard Floyd and Trent Williams were selected as alternates. Meaning they can go to the Pro Bowl only if someone else chooses to stay home.
Last year, nine 49ers made the Pro Bowl and 12 more made it as alternates. A whopping 21 of their 25 starters were Pro Bowlers or Pro Bowl alternates. In that sense, the 2023 49ers might have been the most talented team to not win a Super Bowl. What a distinction.
This year, the 49ers are 6-10. So they don't deserve lots of Pro Bowl selections.
George Kittle certainly deserves his selection -- he's the best tight end in the NFL.
Nick Bosa and Fred Warner probably made the Pro Bowl based on reputation more than actual performance this season, but both are still very good players.
Kyle Juszczyk made the Pro Bowl because he's the only fullback anyone has heard of.
Trent Williams made it as an alternate based on reputation -- he played in only 10 games.
Brock Purdy's selection as an alternate was generous.
If anyone got snubbed, it's Deommodore Lenoir, who was selected as an alternate but has an argument that he should be a full-fledged Pro Bowl nickelback. He gave up a passer rating of just 71.4 -- third-lowest in the league among corners who were targeted at least 75 times. Plus he gave up just 5.6 yards per target. He was a shutdown corner.
The 49ers desperately need to add more top-end talent this offseason. Their core is beginning to fade.