All 49ers

Four 49ers Starters are Questionable to Play Against the Jaguars

There are four 49ers starters who may or may not be active against the Jaguars in Week 4.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs after the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs after the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It wouldn't be a normal San Francisco 49ers injury report without several starters being in question.

Surprisingly, Brock Purdy isn't one of them. Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Purdy doesn't carry a designation and will start against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That's the greatest news on the 49ers' injury report, but there are still four 49ers starters who are questionable to play against the Jaguars.

WR Ricky Pearsall

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) makes the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The first important starter is Ricky Pearsall. He's questionable with a knee injury that held him out of Wednesday's practice. He was limited on Thursday and Friday as well.

Knee injuries are typically eyebrow-raising, but Pearsall has reassured that it's just soreness. Now, 49ers players in the past have played down or lied about the severity of their injuries.

But for now, it's safe to take Pearsall at his word for it. The day he was held out of practice, he told reporters he would play if a game was on that day. Expect him to be active on Sunday.

WR Jauan Jennings

49ers WR Jauan Jenning
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Questionable statuses usually mean a player will be active, but with Jauan Jennings, it's tricky. He's been dinged up ever since Week 1 with a shoulder injury, then an ankle in Week 2.

He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday. This is where it gets tricky. A player who misses two practices is leaning towards not playing.

But the fact that he got in one last practice, albeit a walkthrough, means he's trending towards playing. I'm going to hesitantly say he plays on Sunday.

CB Renardo Green

49ers CB Renardo Green
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The most concerning player on the injury report is Renardo Green. He suffered a neck injury in Week 3, which is probably just soreness or a stinger.

Green was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Everything seemed all good for him until he was held out of Friday's practice.

It feels like he's a true game-time decision to play against the Jaguars. Missing the last practice is eye-opening and a cause for concern.

OL Connor Colby

49ers OL Connor Colby.
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Connor Colby (75) pass protects San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (4) against Denver Broncos defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (94) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The last questionable 49ers starter is rookie Connor Colby. He didn't have that good of a game against the Cardinals in his debut start, filling in for Ben Bartch.

Colby struggled in pass protection and wasn't as strong in run-blocking as he was previously. That could be partly due to his playing through a groin injury.

He is still being hindered by it as he was limited all week in practice. Expect him to be active, but he won't be at 100 percent.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News