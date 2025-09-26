Four 49ers Starters are Questionable to Play Against the Jaguars
It wouldn't be a normal San Francisco 49ers injury report without several starters being in question.
Surprisingly, Brock Purdy isn't one of them. Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Purdy doesn't carry a designation and will start against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
That's the greatest news on the 49ers' injury report, but there are still four 49ers starters who are questionable to play against the Jaguars.
WR Ricky Pearsall
The first important starter is Ricky Pearsall. He's questionable with a knee injury that held him out of Wednesday's practice. He was limited on Thursday and Friday as well.
Knee injuries are typically eyebrow-raising, but Pearsall has reassured that it's just soreness. Now, 49ers players in the past have played down or lied about the severity of their injuries.
But for now, it's safe to take Pearsall at his word for it. The day he was held out of practice, he told reporters he would play if a game was on that day. Expect him to be active on Sunday.
WR Jauan Jennings
Questionable statuses usually mean a player will be active, but with Jauan Jennings, it's tricky. He's been dinged up ever since Week 1 with a shoulder injury, then an ankle in Week 2.
He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday. This is where it gets tricky. A player who misses two practices is leaning towards not playing.
But the fact that he got in one last practice, albeit a walkthrough, means he's trending towards playing. I'm going to hesitantly say he plays on Sunday.
CB Renardo Green
The most concerning player on the injury report is Renardo Green. He suffered a neck injury in Week 3, which is probably just soreness or a stinger.
Green was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Everything seemed all good for him until he was held out of Friday's practice.
It feels like he's a true game-time decision to play against the Jaguars. Missing the last practice is eye-opening and a cause for concern.
OL Connor Colby
The last questionable 49ers starter is rookie Connor Colby. He didn't have that good of a game against the Cardinals in his debut start, filling in for Ben Bartch.
Colby struggled in pass protection and wasn't as strong in run-blocking as he was previously. That could be partly due to his playing through a groin injury.
He is still being hindered by it as he was limited all week in practice. Expect him to be active, but he won't be at 100 percent.
