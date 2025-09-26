49ers Fans Will be Ecstatic by Brock Purdy's Status Against the Jaguars
For two consecutive games, the San Francisco 49ers have been without Brock Purdy.
A turf toe injury he sustained in Week 1 has held him out. Backup Mac Jones has been steering the ship well in Purdy's absence, but the 49ers and fans would love for their starter to return.
Well, 49ers fans are in luck and will be ecstatic about Purdy's game status for Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brock Purdy gets the green light
On Friday, Kyle Shanahan announced that Purdy doesn't carry an injury designation and will return to start against the Jaguars. This is excellent news as it means Purdy is healed.
Or, he's just at a point where the injury isn't hindering him. Hopefully it's the former and not the latter. Purdy is a quarterback who needs his mobility to play at an exceptional level.
Without it, he becomes a quarterback who is easier to defend against. It's possible that, with Jones nursing a knee injury that the 49ers are going with the least injured guy.
However, I don't believe that to be the case. Purdy has overcome his turf toe injury and is fine. Maybe he's not perfectly fine, but fine nonetheless.
There was a scenario where the 49ers could've sat Purdy against the Jaguars to fully make sure he's recovered. The only reason the 49ers would do that is because they have a quick turnaround after this game.
They have to play the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Being that it's against a divisional opponent, it would've been sound to rest Purdy so that he's clean for this game.
But if a player is healthy and can go, they have to play them, especially with Jones not being 100 percent. The 49ers have to play their newly extended quarterback.
They're not paying him all of that money to sit on the sidelines when he's healthy. He's good to go and shouldn't be doubted until shown otherwise.
Besides, Purdy is going to be ecstatic, like 49ers fans will be that he's back, knowing he gets Demarcus Robinson back alongside a surging Ricky Pearsall.
It's also possible Jauan Jennings plays as well. He was given a questionable designation for the game. Having him in the fold will be crucial for Purdy.
The Jaguars boast a strong defensive front, so having receivers who can get open quickly is needed. He also has to get rid of the ball fast. Otherwise, he'll be back to being inactive with an injury.
