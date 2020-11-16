Four Takeaways From the 49ers' 27-13 Week 10 Loss to Saints

A 4-6 record isn't what the San Francisco 49ers had in mind through 10 weeks of the 2020 NFL regular season, but here they are.

This just hasn't been the 49ers year and every week feels like a loss is to be expected. When you lose as many star players as they have, it only makes sense. But Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints wasn't a typical loss for the 49ers. There is actually some positives to feel good about this team.

Here are four takeaways from the 49ers' 27-13 Week 10 loss to the Saints.

49ers have heart

Coming off back-to-back blowout losses to the Seahawks and Packers could have been detrimental to the 49ers' team morale. However, not only did they show resilience in getting ready for Week 10, but they showed they have a lot of heart. This team cares, make no mistake about that. They are sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-6 record, yet they are still playing with resolve.

The 49ers just went up against a juggernaut in the Saints and battled throughout. In fact, the game would have been closer had the referee not thrown an absurd roughing the passer penalty flag on Kentavius Street. That would have removed a touchdown off the board to give the 49ers more leeway. It is very encouraging to see the 49ers have no quit in them. That mentality will need to stick when they emerge from the bye in Week 12.

Jerick McKinnon needs his snaps reduced

I know the 49ers are riddled with injuries throughout their roster, especially at the running back position. But Jerick McKinnon is not a serviceable player in the backfield. He needs his snaps reduced. Every carry that he received against the Saints looked as if his pads weighed at least 50 pounds. That is how slow he looked running the rock. McKinnon lacks explosion, burst, and relatively any speed.

Given how inconsistent the offensive line has been, the 49ers need their running backs to be able to hit the running lanes on a dime since they do not last. With McKinnon, that lane will disappear by the team he gets to the line of scrimmage. He is just a negative hand off waiting to happen every single time. Austin Walter would have been the better option. Luckily for the 49ers, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are expected to return after the bye week.

Colton McKivitz should be starting at right guard

Until Weston Richburg returns, and I wouldn't hold my breathe on that, it seems that Kyle Shanahan is set on leaving Daniel Brunskill as the starting center. With Brunskill out of position, the 49ers are playing Tom Compton at right guard and boy has he been horrendous. There is just nothing Compton's excels at or is even remotely sufficient at. The right side of the offensive line is already atrocious with Mike McGlinchey constantly getting pancaked by a DEFENSIVE BACK every week. Compton is just the cherry on top.

Rookie offensive lineman Colton McKivitz should be the starter at right guard. How much worse can he be? Lets assume he is worse in his first start. That is why you pay position coaches. Coach him up. Get him up to speed. Slow the game down for him. Figure out a way to make him serviceable while Brunskill is at center. Every snap he takes in a game will only continue to develop him and the 49ers desperately need an offensive lineman to be developed for the future.

Robert Saleh has been the 49ers' best coach this season

Five weeks ago against the Dolphins, the 49ers were completely destroyed at home with the defense being the recipient of the blame. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was being heavily criticized for his scheme, play calling, and for allowing Brian Allen to start at cornerback (something he has no control of). Fans were pounding the table to fire Saleh since he needed Nick Bosa to be successful. How does that look now?

I will continue to harp on this that Saleh is doing a greater job this season than last given the amount of pieces he has lost and how much shuffling he has done. The 49ers' defense has been the one bright spot this season and it is thanks to Saleh, who has been the 49ers' best coach this season. Against the Saints, Saleh's defense held them to two third-down conversions of the 12 they had. For the season, the 49ers are the fifth-ranked defense in the league.

It is okay to admit over-emotion if you are one of the people that wanted Saleh fired or even absurdly called him "overrated". But if you still believe that now, then delusion might be the correct term for your thinking. Saleh has been the brightest spot for the 49ers and it is thanks to him that this team has even been close in some of their losses.