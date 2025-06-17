George Kittle: 49ers Offense "Needs to Play at a Really High Level"
A scenario exists in which the 49ers bounce back and go to the Super Bowl next season, but such a scenario almost certainly would depend on the offense playing at an extremely high level.
The defense could have six new starters, and most of them will be rookies, so they don't have high expectations, at least not at first. No one would blame the defense if it went through growing pains as long as it slowly improved.
Not the case for the offense. It's an older group that has played together for quite some time. Recently, tight end George Kittle was interviewed on CBS Sports HQ and discussed the goal for the offense this year.
“I think what our goal is—is our offense needs to play at a really high level,” Kittle said. “We brought back basically everybody, which is pretty fun. And when you have Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, it makes me pretty excited to play football; I will say that. You can throw me in there, too, with Kyle Juszczyk. We’re decent as well.”
Kittle is absolutely correct, and most of the players he mentioned are difference-makers. But it's interesting that he didn't mention any wide receivers -- not Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings or Ricky Pearsall. Two of those players need to perform at a high level this year for the 49ers offense to truly scare even the best defenses.
Last season, the 49ers struggled to score in the red zone without Christian McCaffrey playing at his best -- he finished the season with zero touchdowns in four games. They need him in particular to play much better. Everything starts with McCaffrey.