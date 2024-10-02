George Kittle and Fred Warner Both Miss Wednesday's 49ers Practice
This is something to monitor.
George Kittle (ribs) and Fred Warner (ankle) both missed Wednesday's practice, which means it's a distinct possibility that one or both of them will miss Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Both Kittle and Warner suffered their injuries this past Sunday during the 49ers' 30-13 win over the New England Patriots. Kittle returned to the game and Warner did not. But at Wednesday's practice, Warner at least showed up and ran 30-yard sprints at 75-percent speed on a side field. Kittle couldn't even do that much. So it seems that Warner might be more likely to play on Sunday than Kittle.
So far this season, Kittle has had to leave three of the 49ers' four games for at least a few plays. In Week 2, he had to leave the game to get an I.V. due to leg cramps. In Week 3, he sat out the entire game with a hamstring injury. And in Week 4, he injured his rib. At nearly 31-years-old, it's fair to wonder if he's beginning to break down as all athletes eventually do.
Meanwhile, Warner has missed just one game in his seven-season career. So if he can physically play on Sunday, I expect he will.
But he couldn't physically play in the second half against the Patriots. And on Wednesday, as he ran sprints next to linebacker Dee Winters who also has an ankle injury, Warner ran decidedly slower than Winters. Which suggests that Warner's injury could be worse than Winters'.
Stay tuned.