George Kittle Explains Why the 49ers Have Fallen Short of Expectations
One of the only 49ers who hasn't fallen short of expectations this season is George Kittle.
He's having one of the best seasons of his career. And yet, the 49ers still are in last place in the NFC West. Even Kittle hasn't been able to carry the 49ers this season.
After the 49ers' 35-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday, I asked Kittle about the 49ers' surprising and disappointing season. His answer was perceptive and honest. Here's what he said.
ME: No one expected you guys would be 5-7 at this point in this season. How do you explain the way things have unfolded?
KITTLE: "I would agree with you, Grant. I don't think anyone thought we would be 5-7. How would I explain it? I feel like we have been very below average in the red zone and we have a ton of turnovers. And I don't think our run attack has been very great this entire season until tonight. And whether that's because Christian was out the first nine weeks -- he was a big part of our offense and we had to change a lot of stuff because we couldn't have him in even though Jordan Mason was running really well. There isn't really an excuse. I just think we need to play better as an offense. I don't have an answer that's going to figure that out. I do know that you're going to get the best version of me every week and I'm going to try to pull this team along as best as I can and there are guys in that locker room who want to pull this team along. We're going to go back out there and fight again."
Q: You caught a pass on the first play of the game.
KITTLE: "I did."
Q: And then you didn't catch another pass the rest of the game.
KITTLE: "I did not."
Q: Any explanation as to why you did not?
KITTLE: "No. I do not have an explanation. I think I ran six more routes the rest of the game. Could be a combination of that, but nope, no idea."
Q: It wasn't something they were doing to you?
KITTLE: "Oh, goodness gracious, no. I didn't feel that. I felt pretty open multiple times. It is what it is."