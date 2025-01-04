George Kittle Says the 49ers Have a Lot of Stuff to Figure Out
No one has a clearer vision of where the 49ers stand than George Kittle.
He might be the smartest player on the team -- he articulates football better than the head coach. And he's a tight end, which means he's different. He's a team player, but he's also an individualist. So he can look outside of the team's lens and see things for himself.
This week, he was asked to share what he sees when he looks at the 49ers' outlook for the future.
"Right now, it's to beat the Arizona Cardinals," Kittle said. "After that, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will do whatever they have to do this offseason to get this team ready to go back out there and win more football games. We have a lot of stuff to figure out, a lot of little things, whether it's pre-snap stuff, getting our plays right, having a really efficient offense and scoring more touchdowns. I have incredibly high expectations for this team, for this organization, just like I think everybody in the building does."
It sounds like Kittle is saying in the most diplomatic and polite way possible that Shanahan in particular needs to spend the offseason fixing his offensive scheme and addressing its failures in the red zone. Shanahan has to hold up his end of the bargain. He's not a motivator or a delegator, so he needs to be a top-notch playcaller for the 49ers to succeed, and this year he was sub par.
Let's see if Shanahan can bounce back.