Giants RB Cam Skattebo Thought the 49ers Would Draft Him
This is interesting.
We know the 49ers were in the market for a running back this offseason -- that's why they drafted Jordan James in Round 5. But it seems they might have considered drafting New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo if he were available when the 49ers picked in Round 4.
"I actually thought I was going to end up going to San Francisco with that 100th pick," Skattebo said recently on the St. Brown Podcast. "Vibes started getting high, lights started turning on, videos started turning on and no phone call. So we woke up 9:00 a.m. the next morning on Saturday and we knew it was going be within the first 10 picks because the Niners, the Giants, Tennessee and somebody else had another pick back to back to back, and I knew one of those teams were going to take me. I didn't know which one. And then the Giants called."
The 49ers also had pick no. 113 -- maybe they wanted to use that one to take Skattebo. But the Giants took Skattebo pick no. 105, and so the 49ers took defensive tackle C.J. West when they were on the clock.
Instead of taking Skattebo with pick no. 100, the 49ers took nickelback Upton Stout, who probably would have been available at 113, although we'll never know for sure.
I don't think the 49ers ever seriously considered taking Skattebo in Round 3, but I'm guessing they would have ran his name to the podium had he been available for them in Round 4.