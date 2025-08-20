The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Another Receiver Goes Down
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 17 of 49ers training camp.
Keep in mind, second-year wide receiver Jacob Cowing did not practice. He has been trying to come back from a hamstring injury he suffered on Day 1 of camp, and it's possible he had a setback. We'll find out more information on Cowing when head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media after the 49ers' preseason finale on Saturday.
THE GOOD
1. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir
Faced Ricky Pearsall during one-on-one drills for the first time ever and beat him twice (more on Pearsall in a minute). On the first rep, Pearsall ran a curl route, Lenoir ran it with him and broke up the pass. On the second rep, Pearsall slipped while making his break and the pass fell incomplete. I'm not saying Lenoir is an elite cornerback, but the only wide receiver on the 49ers who can beat him is Brandon Aiyuk, who's out until Week 5 at the earliest.
2. Strong safety Marques Sigle
Broke up a long pass from Brock Purdy that was intended for Pearsall during 11-on-11 team drills. Pearsall was running a deep crossing route in front of Sigle, who was covering a deep half of the field. When Purdy threw the pass, Sigle sprinted toward Pearsall and knocked the ball out of his hands before he completed the catch. Sigle is violent, and he has tons of range. He could play free safety or strong safety. Excellent draft pick.
3. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins
Still isn't in peak football shape yet, meaning he gets winded quickly. Still, he's getting better. He's clearly difficult to move as a run blocker. And in the passing game, he is a major threat to knock down passes because he's so tall and Brock Purdy isn't. Today, Collins tipped one of Purdy's passes and it got intercepted. Credit Collins with the assist.
4. Linebacker Dee Winters
Picked off the pass that Collins tipped. Winters now has intercepted Purdy three times in camp, which is more than any other player. Winters also broke up a pass during 1-on-1s that was intended for Kyle Juszczyk (more on him in a minute). Winters might not be the best run defender, but he is excellent in pass coverage. So when Nick Martin eventually surpasses Winters on the depth chart, he still could be a valuable dime back who plays next to Fred Warner on third downs.
5. Wide receiver Robbie Chosen
Beat Deommodore Lenoir deep during 1-on-1s with a fade route up the right sideline. Lenoir's coverage was solid, but Chosen still managed to catch the ball over his shoulder. Which means Chosen did something Pearsall couldn't do today -- beat Lenoir. Chosen and Pearsall are quite similar players in the sense that both are fast but neither is physical. Pearsall is simply younger.
6. Tight end Jake Tonges
Beat safety Ji'Ayir Brown for a long catch during 1-on-1s. Tonges might not be as good of a blocker as backup tight end Luke Farrell, but Tonges certainly is a better receiver than him.
7. Cornerback Jakob Robinson
Beat Junior Bergen both times they faced each other during 1-on-1s, in the sense that Robinson's coverage was tight and the passes were incomplete. Then, during 11-on-11s, Robinson intercepted a pass near the sideline that was thrown by Carter Bradley. Robinson is an undrafted rookie who can play outside and in the slot, he has 4.4 speed and he breaks up lots of passes. The 49ers would be foolish to try to sneak him through waivers and onto their practice squad. He won't make it.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
Lost both of his reps during 1-on-1 drills, then failed to catch a well-thrown 50-50 ball during 11-on-11s. Finally, in the red zone, after Brock Purdy scrambled out of the pocket and gave Pearsall five seconds to get open, he jumped and caught a pass over Renardo Green, then fell to the ground. He got up holding his wrist, then jogged over to the trainers, who examined his shoulder. Pearsall is fluid and explosive, and he probably will put up big numbers in this system, but he's not physical, he often falls down when cornerbacks get their hands on him and he seems fragile. Good thing Brandon Aiyuk is coming back soon.
2. Wide receiver Jacob Cowing
Missed practice after tweaking something on Tuesday. Cowing missed the first three weeks of training camp after pulling his hamstring on Day 1. He returned last week and participated in the joint practice against the Raiders, but did not play in the preseason game. Now, it seems he may have reaggravated his hamstring injury. No wonder the 49ers are trying to trade for a wide receiver. If they weren't so desperate for bodies at this position, Cowing probably wouldn't make the team.
3. Wide receiver Terique Owens
Lost to Dallis Flowers during 1-on-1s after running a sloppy dig route. On his next rep, Owens faced Chase Lucas, made him fall down with a beautiful slant route, then dropped the pass. In Owens' defense, his father used to drop passes as well. He also was one of the most physically gifted wide receivers of all time. Terique isn't nearly as gifted.
4. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld
Signed with the 49ers yesterday, took his first reps during team drills today and threw an interception on his first pass attempt. Good to see he hasn't changed a bit since the last time he was on the 49ers. You'd think the 49ers eventually would stop signing players they previously have released, but no.
5. Quarterback Carter Bradley
Got picked and overthrew a wide-open Robbie Chosen deep down the field. The 49ers don't have a healthy backup quarterback. Mac Jones is out for at least a week with a sprained knee.
6. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk
Blocked Fred Warner during a run play, then tripped him, threw him to the ground and landed on top of him. When they got up, Warner got in Juszczyk's face and yelled something at him. Warner seemed angry. These two have been teammates for eight years. I wonder what they think of each other.
THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS
1. Even though the 49ers have lots of injured wide receivers, they still have plenty of healthy ones because they've devoted so many draft picks and so much money to the position. If they have to survive for a few weeks with Pearsall and Chosen as their starters, so be it.
2. Another reason wide receiver isn't a dire issue -- George Kittle is the No. 1 receiver on the team. He always should be the go-to guy and the primary option. And he's having another outstanding camp.
3. Tomorrow is the final training-camp practice of the year. Then, the 49ers will have Friday off, they'll play a preseason game against the Chargers on Saturday, and then the 49ers will start preparing for the season opener in Seattle against the Seahawks.