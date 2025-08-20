All 49ers

This might be the real reason the 49ers want to trade for a receiver

The 49ers have been working the phones all week. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have injury issues all over their roster.

Four of their running backs are injured. Five of their defensive linemen are hurt. And their backup quarterback is out with a knee sprain for at least a week. And yet, the position the 49ers are looking to address before the season begins is wide receiver.

Earlier this week, the 49ers tried to trade for wide receiver John Metchie before the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately made the Houston Texans a better offer. And now, the 49ers are continuing to call teams around the league about potentially trading for a receiver, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Why the 49ers want to make a trade

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadiu
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is one of the deepest positions on the roster. At some point this season, the 49ers will have Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins and Brandon Aiyuk active at the same time.

But Week 1 will be another story. Aiyuk won't return until Week 5 at the earliest. Robinson most likely will miss at least the first three games due to a suspension that the 49ers are appealing, most likely in vain. And Watkins probably will miss Week 1 with a high ankle sprain.

And then there's Jennings. He has been out since Day 4 of training camp due to a calf injury. He also has informed the team that he wants an extension or a trade -- one or the other. This ultimatum might also have something to do with his prolonged absence.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at the Hilton Lake La
Feb 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's a real possibility that Jennings will miss the first few weeks of the season due to his injury and/or his financial grievance. And even if he were to somehow play, he wouldn't be in football shape because he hasn't practiced since July.

Which would leave the 49ers with Pearsall and not much else for the beginning of the season. Opposite him, they could start Jacob Cowing, who has four career catches, or Russell Gage, who hasn't caught a pass since 2022, or Robbie Chosen, who caught one pass last season and doesn't block well. Not the greatest options.

And that's why the 49ers tried to trade for Metchie. The fact that they didn't outbid the Eagles for him could indicate that the 49ers don't feel desperate quite yet. Maybe they feel Jennings will return to the team in the next few days. Maybe they're calling teams about wide receivers to put pressure on Jennings to return.

Stay tuned. This story isn't over.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News