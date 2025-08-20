This might be the real reason the 49ers want to trade for a receiver
The 49ers have injury issues all over their roster.
Four of their running backs are injured. Five of their defensive linemen are hurt. And their backup quarterback is out with a knee sprain for at least a week. And yet, the position the 49ers are looking to address before the season begins is wide receiver.
Earlier this week, the 49ers tried to trade for wide receiver John Metchie before the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately made the Houston Texans a better offer. And now, the 49ers are continuing to call teams around the league about potentially trading for a receiver, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Why the 49ers want to make a trade
Wide receiver is one of the deepest positions on the roster. At some point this season, the 49ers will have Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins and Brandon Aiyuk active at the same time.
But Week 1 will be another story. Aiyuk won't return until Week 5 at the earliest. Robinson most likely will miss at least the first three games due to a suspension that the 49ers are appealing, most likely in vain. And Watkins probably will miss Week 1 with a high ankle sprain.
And then there's Jennings. He has been out since Day 4 of training camp due to a calf injury. He also has informed the team that he wants an extension or a trade -- one or the other. This ultimatum might also have something to do with his prolonged absence.
There's a real possibility that Jennings will miss the first few weeks of the season due to his injury and/or his financial grievance. And even if he were to somehow play, he wouldn't be in football shape because he hasn't practiced since July.
Which would leave the 49ers with Pearsall and not much else for the beginning of the season. Opposite him, they could start Jacob Cowing, who has four career catches, or Russell Gage, who hasn't caught a pass since 2022, or Robbie Chosen, who caught one pass last season and doesn't block well. Not the greatest options.
And that's why the 49ers tried to trade for Metchie. The fact that they didn't outbid the Eagles for him could indicate that the 49ers don't feel desperate quite yet. Maybe they feel Jennings will return to the team in the next few days. Maybe they're calling teams about wide receivers to put pressure on Jennings to return.
Stay tuned. This story isn't over.