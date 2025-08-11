All 49ers

The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: WR has High Ankle Sprain

Not another injury.

Grant Cohn

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins makes a reception over Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished Day 13 of training camp. Here's who stood out.

Keep in mind, rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins did not practice today. He suffered a high-ankle sprain on Saturday during the 49ers' preseason loss to the Denver Broncos and will miss at least the next month, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Which means most likely have to sign another wide receiver. Will they sign someone cheap like Marquez Callaway, or someone good like Amari Cooper? More on that in a minute.

THE GOOD

1. Strong safety Marques Sigle

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during th
After Sigle's stellar preseason performance on Saturday, the 49ers rewarded him by making him the starting strong safety for today's practice. This was Sigle's first action with the starters, and he fit right in. He's often the first defender to the ball, whether the play is a run or a pass. He's the best healthy rookie on the team right now.

2. Free safety Jason Pinnock

New York Giants cornerback Tre Hawkins III (37) celebrates his interception with safety Jason Pinnock (27) during the second
Broke up yet another Brock Purdy pass during 11-on-11 team drills. This pass was intended for Ricky Pearsall over the middle. Pinnock read the throw and beat Pearsall to the ball -- Pearsall isn't exactly a dominant contested-catch receiver. Pinnock has broken up at least five of Purdy's passes through 13 days of camp.

3. Defensive end Trevis Gipson.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Trevis Gipson (50) walks off the field during a combined NFL football training camp sessio
In his first day with the 49ers, he tipped a Purdy pass in the red zone to Nick Bosa, who intercepted the pass. This was Purdy's ninth pick through 13 days of camp, but I don't want to be negative, so I'm putting Gipson in the good section instead of putting Purdy in the not-so-good section.

4. Offensive tackle Andre Dillard

Oct 1, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Andre Dillard (71) waits to take the field before t
Practiced with the 49ers for the first time, played left tackle with the third-string offense and clearly seemed more comfortable in pass protection than second-string left tackle Spencer Burford. Which is good news for the 49ers. Now, they can move Burford back to guard where he belongs.

5. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) stiff-arms Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis (41) during the first quarter
Returned to the 49ers after three years with the Dolphins and got a ton of work today because the 49ers are so banged up at running back. Wilson Jr. clearly isn't as good as he was three years ago, but he still could make the team just based on the 49ers' sheer desperation for healthy running backs. In addition, he returned kickoffs today.

6. Running back Corey Kiner

San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) participates in a passing drill during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory
Had a 15-yard run against the backup defense during team drills. After practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked what impressed him about the offense in the preseason opener. He mentioned the blocking in general, Corey Kiner's running in particular and that's it. Good news for the undrafted rookie.

7. Nickelback Chase Lucas

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) hauls a pass over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chase Lucas (26) during the
Started in nickelback in place of Upton Stout, who's injury (more on him in a minute), and broke up a pass during team drills. Lucas has been one of the best stories of camp this year. He's a practice squad guy who's playing his way into the starting lineup, at least while Stout is out.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins makes a reception over Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in t
Will miss the next month with a high-ankle sprain, as I mentioned earlier. This is a blow to the 49ers, because he has been one of the best rookies this offseason on an offense that is decidedly old. The average age on the offense this year is nearly 30. Meanwhile, Watkins is 23 and extremely fast -- he caught a 50-yard pass from Mac Jones against the Broncos. He was playing so well, he was in line to start early in the season until Demarcus Robinson returns from suspension. Now, it's unclear who will start opposite Ricky Pearsall in the season opener.

2. Cornerback Renardo Green

December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown agains
Was supposed to return from a hamstring injury this week, but he isn't ready, so they're holding him out. Green is supposed to be one of the 49ers' best young players this season, but he has missed most of training camp. He might be in line for a sophomore slump.

3. Nickelback Upton Stout

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout (DB30) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2
Missed practice with a calf injury. Afterward, Kyle Shanahan says he hopes to get Stout back for this Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, but it sounds like Stout's status is in doubt. The 49ers will be careful with him because they want him to start.

4. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) reacts after catching a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Ji
Demoted to the second-string defense behind rookie Marques Sigle. All the promise that Brown showed as a rookie is gone now. He isn't a playmaker anymore. He's just slow.

5. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory
Caught just one pass during team drills despite Kyle Shanahan calling at least four for him. During a special teams drill, these two had a long conversation. I'm not sure what Shanahan can tell Pearsall that will make him more effective catching passes over the middle. He tends to slip and fall when people make contact with him in traffic. He's much more effective near the sidelines.

6. Quarterback Carter Bradley

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley (14) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Threw one pass during team drills, completed it to Jeff Wilson Jr. for five yards, fumbled the snap on the next play and then never saw the field again, thank goodness.

THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS

1. The 49ers need another wide receiver, but it seems unlikely they'll splurge for Amari Cooper. They seem to think they can't afford him even though they have $45 million in cap space. Strange.

2. Mac Jones completed two touchdown passes in the red zone. He continues his stellar camp.

3. Jake Moody didn't miss any kicks today. To be fair, he didn't attempt any, either. But still, perfection is perfection.

