Greg Bedard Believes Patriots will Trade for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
The Patriots tried to trade for Brand Aiyuk last offseason. Apparently, they might still want him.
Last year, the Patriots reportedly offered Aiyuk a four-year deal worth $32.4 million per season. Aiyuk didn't want to go to New England and ultimately took less money to stay with the 49ers. Now, the 49ers seem to have buyer's remorse.
We know they want to spend less cash this year after spending $334 million in 2024. Plus we know Brandon Aiyuk is due more than $22 million on April 1. So if the 49ers trade him, they'd like to trade him before that date.
And the Patriots could be the team that lands him according to Greg A. Bedard of Boston Sports Journal.
"Just like last offseason, I still believe in my bones the Patriots will find that receiver via trade, among the likes of AJ Brown and Brandon Aiyuk," writes Bedard. "The latter is the best option given the firesale in San Francisco, but he won't be ready until at least midseason after major knee surgery."
If the Patriots want Aiyuk, they probably get him for a fourth-round pick, maybe less. They just have to agree to take on his contract.
Maybe the 49ers can get creative and offer the Patriots Aiyuk, a first-round pick this year and a second-round pick next year for the fourth pick in the upcoming draft.
This is a story to monitor.
More 49ers news
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel