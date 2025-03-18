Greg Bedard Believes Patriots will Trade for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

All 49ers

This is a story to monitor.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is introduced to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Patriots tried to trade for Brand Aiyuk last offseason. Apparently, they might still want him.

Last year, the Patriots reportedly offered Aiyuk a four-year deal worth $32.4 million per season. Aiyuk didn't want to go to New England and ultimately took less money to stay with the 49ers. Now, the 49ers seem to have buyer's remorse.

We know they want to spend less cash this year after spending $334 million in 2024. Plus we know Brandon Aiyuk is due more than $22 million on April 1. So if the 49ers trade him, they'd like to trade him before that date.

And the Patriots could be the team that lands him according to Greg A. Bedard of Boston Sports Journal.

"Just like last offseason, I still believe in my bones the Patriots will find that receiver via trade, among the likes of AJ Brown and Brandon Aiyuk," writes Bedard. "The latter is the best option given the firesale in San Francisco, but he won't be ready until at least midseason after major knee surgery."

If the Patriots want Aiyuk, they probably get him for a fourth-round pick, maybe less. They just have to agree to take on his contract.

Maybe the 49ers can get creative and offer the Patriots Aiyuk, a first-round pick this year and a second-round pick next year for the fourth pick in the upcoming draft.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

