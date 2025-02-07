All 49ers

Gus Bradley Officially Joins the 49ers Defensive Coaching Staff

The 49ers coaching staff just got stronger.

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Gus Bradley during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
First, they hired Robert Saleh to be their defensive coordinator. Now, Saleh has brought Gus Bradley with him according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It's unclear as of now what Bradley's position will be, but there's a chance that he will replace Brandon Staley as the 49ers assistant head coach.

Bradley has been either a defensive coordinator or a head coach every season since 2009. He was Pete Carroll's first defensive coordinator on the Seahawks, where Saleh was a defensive quality control coach. In 2013, Bradley became the head coach of the Jaguars and took Saleh with him as the linebackers coach. Then in 2017, the 49ers hired Saleh to be their defensive coordinator, and now he's back in a second stint after coaching the Jets for three years.

Bradley is coming off a three-year stint that didn't go so well as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts. He just got fired last month. So Saleh is helping his friend get back on his feet.

Like Saleh, Bradley is an extremely enthusiastic head coach who will bring the energy the 49ers' sideline lacked this season. And he's another voice who will echo Saleh's message to the players.

Last year, the top two voices on the 49ers' defensive coaching staff were Nick Sorensen and Brandon Staley -- two guys who barely knew each other before the year started. Saleh and Bradley have known each other for nearly 15 years. They work quite well together.

