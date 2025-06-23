All 49ers

Has Brandon Aiyuk Played in his Final Game with the 49ers?

It's now Year 2 of the Brandon Aiyuk Saga on the 49ers, and it's getting old.

Grant Cohn

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a pass between Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) and safety Chamarri Conner (27) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a pass between Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) and safety Chamarri Conner (27) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's now Year 2 of the Brandon Aiyuk Saga on the 49ers, and it's getting old.

Every few months, general manager John Lynch comes out and insists that the 49ers' relationship with disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is good. And then, every few weeks, Aiyuk does something or posts something on social media that makes him seem upset with the 49ers to this day.

Lynch acknowledged that Aiyuk's feelings were hurt during his contract negotiations last offseason. Then, Lynch said that he and Aiyuk hugged it out afterward. If that hug actually occurred, it doesn't seem like it was effective.

Sometimes, relationships are irreparable. Sometimes, players need fresh starts. Let's take a recent example from baseball. The Red Sox paid Rafael Devers big bucks, but he still felt disrespected by them when they assumed he would move to first base, so he refused. Now, he's open to playing first base for the Giants because they haven't insulted him.

Aiyuk needs to go to a team that hasn't insulted him. And the 49ers need to get rid of him and anyone else who isn't fully committed to being here.

Currently, Aiyuk seems like the only malcontent on the roster. He's practically daring the 49ers to trade him as soon as he's healthy. They should give him what he wants. Trade him to whatever team will take his contract off their hands and move on.

I say send him to the Washington Commanders so he can play with his best friend, Jayden Daniels. That seems like the proper ending to the Aiyuk Saga.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News