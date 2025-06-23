Has Brandon Aiyuk Played in his Final Game with the 49ers?
It's now Year 2 of the Brandon Aiyuk Saga on the 49ers, and it's getting old.
Every few months, general manager John Lynch comes out and insists that the 49ers' relationship with disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is good. And then, every few weeks, Aiyuk does something or posts something on social media that makes him seem upset with the 49ers to this day.
Lynch acknowledged that Aiyuk's feelings were hurt during his contract negotiations last offseason. Then, Lynch said that he and Aiyuk hugged it out afterward. If that hug actually occurred, it doesn't seem like it was effective.
Sometimes, relationships are irreparable. Sometimes, players need fresh starts. Let's take a recent example from baseball. The Red Sox paid Rafael Devers big bucks, but he still felt disrespected by them when they assumed he would move to first base, so he refused. Now, he's open to playing first base for the Giants because they haven't insulted him.
Aiyuk needs to go to a team that hasn't insulted him. And the 49ers need to get rid of him and anyone else who isn't fully committed to being here.
Currently, Aiyuk seems like the only malcontent on the roster. He's practically daring the 49ers to trade him as soon as he's healthy. They should give him what he wants. Trade him to whatever team will take his contract off their hands and move on.
I say send him to the Washington Commanders so he can play with his best friend, Jayden Daniels. That seems like the proper ending to the Aiyuk Saga.