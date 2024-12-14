Has the 49ers' Super Bowl Window Finally Slammed Shut?
The 49ers were all-in this season.
They spent a ton of money just to keep their team together because they didn't want to take a step back. They felt they were that close to becoming champions. That's why they didn't trade Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel.
But now they're 6-8, they're in last place in the NFC West and they're going to miss the playoffs. To be fair, they've had lots of injuries and bad luck. So there are reasons to believe the 49ers will bounce back and be dominant next season.
But there also are reasons to believe the 49ers will not bounce back and that their Super Bowl window finally has slammed shut:
1. Christian McCaffrey probably isn't an elite running back anymore. He missed all but four games this season and next season he'll be 29. He's old for a running back. When he was the best offensive player in the league, the 49ers were a juggernaut, but without him scoring touchdowns and carrying the team, they're not nearly as good.
2. They're a few months away from giving an incredibly expensive multi-year extension to a quarterback who has thrown 20 touchdown passes in his past 18 starts.
3. Trent Williams will be 37 in July.
4. Brandon Aiyuk will be coming off a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus and will miss training camp and likely the beginning of the season.
5. Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Charvarius Ward all will be free agents.
6. Deebo Samuel might still be on the team.
If the 49ers run it back with essentially the same next season, they just might miss the playoffs again.
Tear it down and start over.